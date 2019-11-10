Ana Bogdan wins ITF tournament in Saint-Etienne



Romanian tennis player Ana Bogdan won the ITF tournament in Saint-Etienne (France), with total prizes of 25,000 US dollars, on Sunday, after her opponent, French Oceane Dodin, did not show up for the final match. Ana Bogdan (26 years, WTA's 129th), 4th seed, had defeated the Frenchman (23 years, WTA's 192nd) in the only direct duel, last week, in Nantes, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6- 2, in the round of sixteen.AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)