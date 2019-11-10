#2019PresidentialElection/ Servicemen of ’Black Eagles’ Battalion vote in Kandahar



The servicemen of the ’Black Eagles’ Battalion have voted in Kandahar - Afghanistan, the Ministry of National Defense announced in a Facebook post. "They are the best ambassadors of Romania abroad. They are doing their duty far away from the country at the Kandahar Air Base. They are the servicemen of the 495th ’Black Eagles’ Protection Force, who have exercised their right to vote after completing a patrol mission," reads the Ministry’s message. Two polling stations were opened in Afghanistan - one in Kandahar, where 472 people cast their ballots, and one in Kabul, where 312 Romanians turned out to vote, according to the online platform of the Central Electoral Bureau.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican) #2019PresidentialElection/ Servicemen of ’Black Eagles’ Battalion vote in Kandahar.The servicemen of the ’Black Eagles’ Battalion have voted in Kandahar - Afghanistan, the Ministry of National Defense announced in a Facebook post. "They are the best ambassadors of Romania abroad. They are doing their duty far away from the country at the Kandahar Air Base. They are the servicemen of the 495th ’Black Eagles’ Protection Force, who have exercised their right to vote after completing a patrol mission," reads the Ministry’s message. Two polling stations were opened in Afghanistan - one in Kandahar, where 472 people cast their ballots, and one in Kabul, where 312 Romanians turned out to vote, according to the online platform of the Central Electoral Bureau.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]