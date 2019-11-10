#2019PresidentialElection/Voter turnout as of 20:00 hrs: 46.84 pct



Voter turnout in Sunday's presidential election as of 20:00hrs was 46.84 percent nationwide, according to the website of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). The total turnout, by 20:00hrs, was 8,534,072, with as many as 4,955,301 voters in the urban area and 3,578,771 in the rural area. A higher voter turnout was registered in Ilfov (61.50 percent), Cluj (57.80 percent), Sibiu (52.81 percent), Brasov (52.78 percent) and Giurgiu (51.17 percent) counties. A lower turnout was registered in Vaslui (35.09 percent), Covasna (36.39 percent), Satu Mare (37.08 percent), Maramures (40.00 percent) and Ialomita (41.14 percent). In Bucharest, the turnout was 49.95 percent (897,080 voters), with a breakdown by districts as follows: district 1 - 57.91 percent; district 2 - 51.02 percent; district 3 - 43.11 percent; district 4 - 51.37 percent; district 5 - 45.92 percent and district 6 - 54.88 percent.