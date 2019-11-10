#2019PresidentialElection/Voter turnout as of 18:00 hrs: 42.19 pct



Voter turnout in Sunday’s presidential election as of 18:00 hrs was 42.19 pct nationwide, according to spokesman of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) Mircea Preotescu. The turnout in the urban area was 42.41 pct, while in rural areas it was 41.9 pct. Higher turnout rates were reported in the counties of Ilfov (53.67 pct), Cluj (50.83 pct) and Brasov (47.40 pct). Lower turnout rates were reported in the counties of Covasna (31.85 pct), Vaslui (32.72 pct) and Satu Mare (33.28 pct). The turnout in Bucharest City was 43.68 pct, with a breakdown by districts as follows: district 1 - 50.66 pct; district 2 - 44.68 pct; district 3 - 37.73 pct; district 4 - 44.79; district 5 - 40.18 pct; district 6 - 47.95 pct. The total number of voters having turned out to vote as of 18:00 hrs EET is 7,686258, of whom 4,418,535 in urban areas and 3,267,723 in rural areas. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) #2019PresidentialElection/Voter turnout as of 18:00 hrs: 42.19 pct.Voter turnout in Sunday’s presidential election as of 18:00 hrs was 42.19 pct nationwide, according to spokesman of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) Mircea Preotescu. The turnout in the urban area was 42.41 pct, while in rural areas it was 41.9 pct. Higher turnout rates were reported in the counties of Ilfov (53.67 pct), Cluj (50.83 pct) and Brasov (47.40 pct). Lower turnout rates were reported in the counties of Covasna (31.85 pct), Vaslui (32.72 pct) and Satu Mare (33.28 pct). The turnout in Bucharest City was 43.68 pct, with a breakdown by districts as follows: district 1 - 50.66 pct; district 2 - 44.68 pct; district 3 - 37.73 pct; district 4 - 44.79; district 5 - 40.18 pct; district 6 - 47.95 pct. The total number of voters having turned out to vote as of 18:00 hrs EET is 7,686258, of whom 4,418,535 in urban areas and 3,267,723 in rural areas. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]