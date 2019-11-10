BREAKING ​Presidential elections: Romania's incumbent Klaus Iohannis to face SocDem leader Viorica Dancila in second round - exit polls



Romania's incumbent President Klaus Iohannis will face Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Viorica Dancila in the second round of presidential elections, exit polls for the first round of vote today show. The exit poll by CURS-Avangarde polling institutes, as presented by Digi 24 news channel, said Iohannis scored 39%, Dancila - 22.5%, while a third contender, Dan Barna of the Save Romania Union (USR), scored 16.4%. Polls are based on earlier data and voting in the diaspora is yet to conclude.



BREAKING ​Presidential elections: Romania's incumbent Klaus Iohannis to face SocDem leader Viorica Dancila in second round - exit polls.