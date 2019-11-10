#2019PresidentialElection/ Kelemen Hunor: We have obtained more votes than in 2009 and 2014



The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) candidate for the Presidency of Romania Kelemen Hunor declared on Sunday, following the exit-poll results, that the votes he obtained in these elections are more than those obtained in the previous presidential elections. "We have a good result, 4.6 percent. After our projection, we will have more votes than in 2009 or 2014. Thanks to those who supported us, who supported me, the Hungarian community, the Romanians who voted and who have understood our message, the message of respect, trust and those points we have emphasized from our programme, the two important resources for a country, people and nature. Education, environmental protection, economy, health remain those points with which we will go on, because the campaign is over, but the work will not end today or tomorrow, we will carry forward," said the UDMR leader. As regards the option of supporting one of the candidates in the second round of the presidential election, Kelemen Hunor said that this will be decided next week in the Permanent Council of the Union. According to the CURS-Avantgarde exit poll, Kelemen Hunor obtained 3.9 percent of the vote, and the IRES exit poll credits the UDMR candidate with 4.6 percent. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marius Septimiu Avram, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Adina Panaitescu) #2019PresidentialElection/ Kelemen Hunor: We have obtained more votes than in 2009 and 2014.The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) candidate for the Presidency of Romania Kelemen Hunor declared on Sunday, following the exit-poll results, that the votes he obtained in these elections are more than those obtained in the previous presidential elections. "We have a good result, 4.6 percent. After our projection, we will have more votes than in 2009 or 2014. Thanks to those who supported us, who supported me, the Hungarian community, the Romanians who voted and who have understood our message, the message of respect, trust and those points we have emphasized from our programme, the two important resources for a country, people and nature. Education, environmental protection, economy, health remain those points with which we will go on, because the campaign is over, but the work will not end today or tomorrow, we will carry forward," said the UDMR leader. As regards the option of supporting one of the candidates in the second round of the presidential election, Kelemen Hunor said that this will be decided next week in the Permanent Council of the Union. According to the CURS-Avantgarde exit poll, Kelemen Hunor obtained 3.9 percent of the vote, and the IRES exit poll credits the UDMR candidate with 4.6 percent. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marius Septimiu Avram, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]