The People's Movement Party (PMP) candidate in the presidential elections, Theodor Paleologu, described the result obtained by him, according to the first exit-polls, as a very good one for re-establishing the right and center politics in Romania. "The result is good, in the context in which we had no debates in the campaign, we had a Government crisis. I think it is a very good result, starting from which we can built for the future. It is clear that the force that manifested itself in these elections will be an unavoidable ferment in the re-establishment of the right and center wing in Romania. I keep on pleading for a larger coalition of the right and center-wing forces," said Paleologu. He added that for the moment he does not voice a "no voting order", but stressed that voting in favor of the PSD is out of the question. Moreover, Paleologu said that he expects candidate Klaus Iohannis to participate in the debate with his counter-candidate in the runoff, Viorica Dancila. "I do not think that I am the master of my votes. So, for the moment, I do not express any voting order. Obviously, there is no question of voting for PSD, I have always fought against PSD, but I expect from candidate Iohannis to give a sign of minimum respect for the citizens and to participate in the debate and when I see the debate between Mr. Iohannis and Mrs. Dancila I will advise, I will tell my point of view," said Theodor Paleologu. The PMP candidate welcomed the massive turnout of the Romanians from the diaspora, about whom he said that "they absolutely need to be represented correctly in the Romanian Parliament".

