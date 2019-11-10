#2019PresidentialElection/Dan Barna: I am optimistic, result, not that of exit-polls, but of vote counting



The candidate of the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Solidarity and Unity Party Alliance (USR-PLUS Alliance), Dan Barna, voices his optimism about the result of Sunday’s vote in the presidential election and states that the final score is not given by the exit polls, but by "the counting of votes." "We have seen the results of the exit polls, they are encouraging results, we remain positive and confident," said Dan Barna, at the USR headquarters, after the announcement of the exit polls, which placed him third. Barna thanked the diaspora, mentioning that "a historic record" was registered abroad regarding turnout, something that "gives confidence and hope". "I want to thank everyone who came to the vote, all those who have supported us and who have conducted an absolutely spectacular campaign, in fact the only campaign, because, actually, only the people of USR PLUS and their candidate were seen in the street, and people saw this and appreciated it. He called on representatives of the polling stations to pay attention to the counting of votes. "There is, at the moment, a very high chance that this modernization of Romania happens now and not in five years’ time. Therefore, my call to the representatives of the polling stations is to pay attention to the count of votes, it will probably be as it was at the European Parliament elections, a difference of several thousand of votes in one direction or the other and, from this perspective, it is important to count each vote. I, therefore, strongly urge colleagues in the country and the diaspora to count and very carefully oversee every vote. The result is not that of the exit polls, the result is that of the counting of votes," Dan Barna pointed out. The USR leader also said that this campaign showed that common people can fight with the old political class and it is very good that Romanians turned out to vote. "This encourages us and this is what we will build our next stepson," Barna added. According to the poll conducted at the exit from the polls by the Romanian Institute for Evaluation and Strategy - IRES, National Liberal Party (PNL) candidate, President Klaus Iohannis, obtained 38.7 percent in Sunday’s presidential elections, Social Democratic Party (PSD) representative, Viorica Dancila, 22 percent, and USR PLUS candidate , Dan Barna, 16.1 percent. The exit poll conducted by the CURS Urban and Regional Sociology Centre and the Avangarde Socio-Behavioural Studies Group shows that Iohannis obtained 39 percent, Dancila - 22.5 percent, and Barna - 16.4 percent. 