#2019PresidentialElection/ Dancila: Today’s vote helps us continue election campaign
Nov 10, 2019
#2019PresidentialElection/ Dancila: Today’s vote helps us continue election campaign.
The vote cast on Sunday helps the Social Democratic Party (PSD) continue the election campaign and to demonstrate what it wants to do for Romanians, said the party’s chairperson, Viorica Dancila, who, according to the exit polls, has qualified for the runoff of the presidential elections, after Klaus Iohannis.
"I want to thank all the Romanians who came to the vote today, I especially want to thank the PSD county presidents, I want to thank our supporters, our activists and all those who today gave us their trust. This vote honors us and makes us responsible. I want to thank the mayors who have been very involved and who have put a lot of heart into this result. According to the exit poll, I am in the runoff. I thank all those who voted with their heart. We showed that we are close to Romanians and we hope that, in the next two weeks, as many Romanians as possible will join us, even those who now had another alternative, those who gave their vote to other candidates. I hope they will join us and I hope that together we will win the presidential election. The vote cast today shows the trust granted to us, the vote given today helps us continue the campaign, an election campaign in which we will come before the Romanians, both with what we have achieved, but, especially, with what we want to do for them when we win the presidential election," said Dancila, at the PSD headquarters.
She said that "the fight is not against a political party".
Viorica Dancila said that she is not afraid that the vote in the diaspora will overturn the outcome of the exit polls.
The leader of the Social Democrats said she was confident that the minutes that will arrive from the territory will validate the score presented by the exit polls.
She said she was satisfied with the estimated score, given that there were 14 candidates in the competition. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)
[Read the article in Agerpres]