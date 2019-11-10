#2019PresidentialElection/ Dancila: Today’s vote helps us continue election campaign



The vote cast on Sunday helps the Social Democratic Party (PSD) continue the election campaign and to demonstrate what it wants to do for Romanians, said the party's chairperson, Viorica Dancila, who, according to the exit polls, has qualified for the runoff of the presidential elections, after Klaus Iohannis. "I want to thank all the Romanians who came to the vote today, I especially want to thank the PSD county presidents, I want to thank our supporters, our activists and all those who today gave us their trust. This vote honors us and makes us responsible. I want to thank the mayors who have been very involved and who have put a lot of heart into this result. According to the exit poll, I am in the runoff. I thank all those who voted with their heart. We showed that we are close to Romanians and we hope that, in the next two weeks, as many Romanians as possible will join us, even those who now had another alternative, those who gave their vote to other candidates. I hope they will join us and I hope that together we will win the presidential election. The vote cast today shows the trust granted to us, the vote given today helps us continue the campaign, an election campaign in which we will come before the Romanians, both with what we have achieved, but, especially, with what we want to do for them when we win the presidential election," said Dancila, at the PSD headquarters. She said that "the fight is not against a political party". Viorica Dancila said that she is not afraid that the vote in the diaspora will overturn the outcome of the exit polls. The leader of the Social Democrats said she was confident that the minutes that will arrive from the territory will validate the score presented by the exit polls. She said she was satisfied with the estimated score, given that there were 14 candidates in the competition. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)

#2019PresidentialElection/BEC - provisional results: Iohannis-36.91%, Dancila - 23.45%, Barna - 14.19% Incumbent President Klaus Iohannis is leading the first round of the presidential election, with 36.91%, followed by PSD candidate, Viorica Dancila - 23.45%, and candidate of USR-PLUS Alliance, Dan Barna - 14.19%, after counting the votes from 18,781 polling stations, Spokesman for the Central (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/Provisional results after vote count in all stations in Romania: Iohannis-36.66%, Dancila-23.79% Klaus Iohannis is ranking first in the first round of the November 10 presidential election, with 36.66%, according to the provisional results after counting the ballots cast in all the 18,748 polling stations in Romania. According to the data provided by the Permanent Electoral Authority (...)



Bucharest Stock Exchange Group Posts 18% Lower Profit, Of RON6.69M, YoY In Jan-Sept 2019 The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) Group, which operates the Romanian capital market, reported a profit of RON6.69 million in January-September 2019, down 18% year-over-year, and operating revenue of RON26.4 million in the first nine months of 2019, down 9% on the (...)



Romania's foreign trade deficit widens by almost 2.1bln euros after 9 months, to over 12bln euros The deficit in Romania's FOB /CIF trade balance reached 12.045 billion euros in the first nine months of 2019, higher by 2.089 billion euros y-o-y, according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Monday. According to INS, in the first nine months of 2019, (...)



​Results: Incumbent Iohannis wins first round of presidential elections with 37.5%, setback for key challenger Barna Romania's incumbent president Klaus Iohannis won 37.5% of votes in the first round of presidential elections on Sunday, with most of the votes counted. Results show he will face Social Democratic (PSD) leader Viorica Dancila in a second round, while a third challenger, Dan Barna of the (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/ Provisional results after counting votes from 705 stations abroad: Iohannis-53.83%; Barna-26.42% A count of ballots from 705 polling stations abroad shows the National Liberal Party (PNL) presidential hopeful, incumbent President Klaus Iohannis, winning 53.83% of the vote abroad, followed by the USR PLUS Alliance candidate Dan Barna - 26.42%. According to data provided by the Permanent (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/Provisional results after counting 18,744 stations nationwide: Iohannis-36.66%; Dancila-23.80%; Barna-13.99% The provisional results after counting the ballots cast in 18,744 polling stations nationwide in Sunday's presidential election place Klaus Iohannis, backed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), in first place, with 36.66%. According to the data provided by the Permanent Electoral (...)

