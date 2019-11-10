#2019PresidentialElection/Iohannis: Victory! We have managed to defeat PSD more than ever in last 30 years



National Liberal Party (PNL) candidate for the presidential election Klaus Iohannis said, following the announcement of the exit polls, that Romanians have never voted so much and so clearly against the Social Democratic Party (PSD), and this means "a huge step" for Romania. "Dear Romanian, victory! We have succeeded in defeating the PSD more than ever in the last 30 years. The Romanians have never voted so much and so clearly against the PSD and this is a huge step for Romania," said Iohannis, at the PNL headquarters. He announced that the official results will come on Monday, indicating that exit polls already show that millions of Romanians from the country and from the diaspora voted for a "normal Romania and to continue the important process for Romania’s change for the better." "I have always believed in Romanians and in their involvement, but their participation these days is a great joy for democracy in Romania. I want to thank all those who have placed their confidence in me, first of all the Liberals, but also all the right-wing voters and all those who do not necessarily believe in a particular party, but want what we want - a normal Romania. Our common struggle does not have a party label, our struggle is for the total removal of the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] from power, so that PSD no longer keep Romania captive and prisoner in the past, and today we have taken a big step in this direction. It is not yet the decisive step, there is still work to be done. These years have been years of struggle and years of resistance and we have stood up to the very aggressive assaults of the PSD. Had we not resisted, the PSD would have been able to destroy everything that has been built these years - democratic institutions, rule of law, partnerships, the European path. Had we allowed the PSD people to carry out their plans, today Romania would have returned in the 1990s, maybe worse, maybe we would not have had any elections, because that is what the PSD wants, if it is not stopped and we have stopped them," Iohannis said. According to him, the Romanians showed that they no longer wanted the PSD at the European Parliament elections and the referendum in May. "The elimination of the Dancila Government, the censure motion and the installation of the Orban Liberal Government have also shown to the PSD MPs that they no longer have the legal majority and can no longer do what they want," Iohannis said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, edior: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Adina Panaitescu) #2019PresidentialElection/Iohannis: Victory! 