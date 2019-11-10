Discount Retailers Doubled Market Share in Romania in 2011-2018



Discount store chains increased their market share to about 9% by the end of last year, from only 5.2% seven years earlier. The local market, along with Poland, saw the highest growth rate in 2011-2018.