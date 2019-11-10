|
Rent-A-Car Company Autonom Raises EUR20M at 4.45% per Annum from Investors
Nov 10, 2019
Rent-A-Car Company Autonom Raises EUR20M at 4.45% per Annum from Investors.
Rent-a-car company Autonom Services has completed its first bond issue in a EUR20 million private placement with a five-year maturity and 4.45% coupon payable annually, which is one of the best interests offered by a Romanian entrepreneurial company so (...)
|
Bucharest Stock Exchange Group Posts 18% Lower Profit, Of RON6.69M, YoY In Jan-Sept 2019
The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) Group, which operates the Romanian capital market, reported a profit of RON6.69 million in January-September 2019, down 18% year-over-year, and operating revenue of RON26.4 million in the first nine months of 2019, down 9% on the (...)
Romania's foreign trade deficit widens by almost 2.1bln euros after 9 months, to over 12bln euros
The deficit in Romania's FOB /CIF trade balance reached 12.045 billion euros in the first nine months of 2019, higher by 2.089 billion euros y-o-y, according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Monday.
According to INS, in the first nine months of 2019, (...)
Results: Incumbent Iohannis wins first round of presidential elections with 37.5%, setback for key challenger Barna
Romania's incumbent president Klaus Iohannis won 37.5% of votes in the first round of presidential elections on Sunday, with most of the votes counted. Results show he will face Social Democratic (PSD) leader Viorica Dancila in a second round, while a third challenger, Dan Barna of the (...)
