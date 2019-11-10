Rent-A-Car Company Autonom Raises EUR20M at 4.45% per Annum from Investors



Rent-a-car company Autonom Services has completed its first bond issue in a EUR20 million private placement with a five-year maturity and 4.45% coupon payable annually, which is one of the best interests offered by a Romanian entrepreneurial company so (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]