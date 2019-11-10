#2019PresidentialElection/ Orban: Results show strong support for Iohannis, which will consistently grow in runoff



The National Liberal Party (PNL) had as goal a score of over 40 percent for President Klaus Iohannis in the first round of the presidential elections, PNL Chairman and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said, who voiced himself optimistic that the President would win in the second round as well, regardless of the opponent he would have. "In what concerns us, we campaigned for Romania's President, we presented the President's vision, the project for Romania, the solutions he has. We had as a goal to obtain a score of over 40 percent in the first round and I am positive, as the data show, that we achieved this goal. I thank all Romanians who voted for Klaus Iohannis in the first round and those who turned out to vote, as exercising the right to vote is fundamental for a stable democracy and, regardless of each one's option, it is normal and natural that people exercise their right to vote," Orban told Digi 24 private television broadcaster on Sunday evening. According to the Liberal leader the sociological inquiries show Iohannis would win in the second round of the presidential elections, regardless of who would be his opponent. "The results clearly show a very strong support for Romania's President, a support that will consistently grow in the runoff," Orban also said. Asked if he will have talks with the other political formations for Iohannis to be endorsed in the 24 November ballot, he said: "We are in a partnership with all those in Parliament alongside whom we gathered our forces to put an end to this government damaging Romania - the PSD [Social Democratic Party] government. (...) We have agreements, understandings that we established among us and together we see to reaching these objectives. I am positive they will be by our side in the second round, but most important is to have Romanians by our side." In regards with Iohannis not having participated in any televised debate with his opponents in this election campaign, Orban said the head of state was "in a permanent communication with the Romanians." He also pointed out that PNL would establish the strategy for the second round after they find out the final results of this ballot, adding that for the runoff the Liberals hoped for 62 percent for Iohannis. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mirela Barbulescu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

