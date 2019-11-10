#2019PresidentialElection/Dancila: I believe we made a communication mistake with diaspora; opponens spoke, we took measures
Nov 10, 2019
#2019PresidentialElection/Dancila: I believe we made a communication mistake with diaspora; opponens spoke, we took measures.
Social Democrat candidate in the presidential election Viorica Dancila believes that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) made a mistake in terms of communication with the diaspora, in the context in which her opponents have only said that Romanians from abroad must come home, while PSD took concrete measures for this thing to happen.
"I believe we made a mistake in terms of communication in regard to the diaspora, because if all the others have said that the diaspora must come home, we took measures - the increase in salaries, investments, community development, programmes for the diaspora, such as Start Up Nation Diaspora, such as the Tomato programmes, for those who work in agriculture. There are things we have done for the diaspora, the cancellation of consular fees, even the three days of voting and the correspondence voting are measures we supported and implemented," Dancila told AGERPRES on Sunday evening, when asked what is her message to the diaspora so that she can get more votes in the second round of the presidential elections if she is officially confirmed in the runoff.
The PSD candidate showed she is glad that Romanians in the diaspora turned out to vote in great numbers and she voiced hope that in the second round they vote for "what is good for them, what is good for their families in Romania."
"I believe no one in the diaspora is glad when they see that a government of Klaus Iohannis wants to introduce austerity again and I believe these things should matter to them and, if they want to come home, then they should support a candidate who, through the measures taken, can truly create these conditions," Dancila also said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)
