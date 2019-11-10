#2019PresidentialElection/Provisional results after count in 5,804 stations nationwide: Iohannis - 36.54%; Dancila - 26.79%; Barna - 9.69%



The provisional results after counting the votes cast in 5,804 polling stations nationwide in Sunday's election place National Liberal Party (PNL) candidate Klaus Iohannis first, with 36.54%. According to the data supplied by the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), out of the 1,433,304 valid votes, the PNL candidate garnered a number of 523,791 votes. Ranked second is Social Democratic Party's (PSD) candidate Viorica Dancila - 26.79% (384,087 votes), followed by Dan Barna (Save Romanian Union - Freedom, Solidarity and Unity Party - USR- PLUS) Alliance - 9.69% (138,969 votes), Mircea Diaconu (UN OM Alliance) - 8.27% (118,584 votes), Theodor Paleologu (People's Movement Party - PMP) - 4.78% (68,605 votes). AGERPRES (RO - author: Mirela Barbulescu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu;n EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)