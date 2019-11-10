#2019PresidentialElection/ Dacian Ciolos: USR PLUS Alliance - one of main forces
PLUS Chairman Dacian Ciolos said on Sunday, after the exit polls, that "everything is still being played" and that the Save Romanian Union - Freedom, Solidarity and Unity Party (USR- PLUS) Alliance is one of the main political forces of the country.
"Well done, Dan! First of all, the result of this evening and which we will know more concretely tomorrow proves that the USR PLUS Alliance is one of the main forces of the country. Thanks to you, those of you who have mobilized to vote, we are able to promise that we will be there to modernize Romania. We are only halfway into these presidential elections. Everything is still playing, because what you saw here does not take into account the result of the diaspora vote and does not take into account what is still being voted, but anyway, we are only halfway and we are convinced - with what we have obtained in the European Parliament elections and now in the presidential ones - that the USR PLUS Alliance can win in the local and parliamentary elections," Ciolos said.
He said that PSD is moving towards history.
"In any case, the USR PLUS Alliance will be the one that will bring modernization air of Romania. The PSD - and the result of tonight shows it - is going towards history and I am convinced that USR and PLUS have a common destiny and will know how to build on the trust you have given us. I thank Dan Barna for the way he campaigned. Presence among people, this is what we intend, an open, concrete dialogue. I am convinced that by what will happen in the next hours we will know how to move forward and we will learn from the lesson you offered by mobilizing to vote," said Dacian Ciolos. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
