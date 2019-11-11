#2019PresidentialElection/Last polling stations abroad close



The vote abroad in the November 10 presidential election ended with the closing of the last polling stations on the West Coast of the United States of America and Canada, at 21:00hrs, local (7:00hrs Romania’s time). After the stations in Romania closed on Sunday at 21:00hrs, the voting continued abroad, according to the local time zones, in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Peru, the US, Uruguay, and Venezuela. Over 650,000 voters voted abroad. The largest voter turnout abroad was reported in Italy (almost 130,000 voters) and the United Kingdom (over 119,000), according to the Central Electoral Bureau’s online platform. High turnout was also recorded in Spain and Germany. For the November 10, 2019 presidential election, 385 polling stations were set up abroad and postal voting was also an option. Most polling stations, over a hundred, were in Spain (148) and Italy (142). In Germany there were 84; 73 in the UK ; 48 in France; 38 in the US; 36 in Moldova; 23 in Belgium; 22 in the Netherlands; 16 in Ireland; 12 in Denmark; 11 each in Austria and Greece; 9 in Portugal, and 8 in Switzerland. Romanians abroad had three days to vote in this election. The second round abroad will take place on November 22, 23 and 24. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mariana Ionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) #2019PresidentialElection/Last polling stations abroad close.The vote abroad in the November 10 presidential election ended with the closing of the last polling stations on the West Coast of the United States of America and Canada, at 21:00hrs, local (7:00hrs Romania’s time). After the stations in Romania closed on Sunday at 21:00hrs, the voting continued abroad, according to the local time zones, in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Peru, the US, Uruguay, and Venezuela. Over 650,000 voters voted abroad. The largest voter turnout abroad was reported in Italy (almost 130,000 voters) and the United Kingdom (over 119,000), according to the Central Electoral Bureau’s online platform. High turnout was also recorded in Spain and Germany. For the November 10, 2019 presidential election, 385 polling stations were set up abroad and postal voting was also an option. Most polling stations, over a hundred, were in Spain (148) and Italy (142). In Germany there were 84; 73 in the UK ; 48 in France; 38 in the US; 36 in Moldova; 23 in Belgium; 22 in the Netherlands; 16 in Ireland; 12 in Denmark; 11 each in Austria and Greece; 9 in Portugal, and 8 in Switzerland. Romanians abroad had three days to vote in this election. The second round abroad will take place on November 22, 23 and 24. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mariana Ionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Iohannis: There can be no debate with candidate whose party has ruled against Romanians President Klaus Iohannis rejects the idea of debates before the second round of the presidential elections, with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) representative in the electoral race, Viorica Dancila, who, he says, represents a party that "has ruled against the Romanians". (...)



Survey: Four in Five Romanians Pay Bills on Time Payment punctuality among Romanians is on the rise, as 81% of bills are paid on time in 2019, compared with 74% in 2018, according to a Kantar survey presented Tuesday by Georg Kovacs, manager of debt collection company EOS Romania.



Abris Capital Invests EUR30-80M per Acquisition in Romania Private equity fund Abris Capital invests between EUR30 million and EUR80 million on average to acquire a company in Romania, according to Adrian Stanculescu, investment manager and leader of the fund's Romania office.



Romanian Paints Market Reaches EUR400M The Romanian paint market is estimated at 320,000 tons and over EUR400 million, half of which is covered by products for the construction industry and the other half is covered by car paints, inks and other types of paints.



MEP Adina Valean: I felt wide support for my European Commissioner candidacy MEP Adina Valean said on Tuesday that she felt, at the hearings in the parliamentary committees on European Affairs, "wide support" for her candidacy as European Commissioner for Transport. "I am honored and delighted that I have felt wide support for my candidacy for this (...)



Romania president Iohannis under increased pressure over refusal to face challenger in elections Incumbent president Klaus Iohannis has been facing increasing pressure over his refusal to meet challenger Viorica Dancila in a debate prior to the second round of presidential elections. Iohannis, who rejected all offers to confront other candidates prior to the second round, said he saw no (...)



TMK-Artrom Slatina 9-Month Profit Plunges 88% YoY To RON7.8M Industrial pipe manufacturer TMK-Artrom Slatina (ART.RO) on Tuesday said it ended the first nine months of 2019 with revenue of RON917 million, down 19.7% year-over-year, and its profit plunged 88% to RON7.8 million.

