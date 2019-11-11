 
November 11, 2019

​Results: Incumbent Iohannis wins first round of presidential elections with 37.5%, setback for key challenger Barna
Nov 11, 2019

Romania’s incumbent president Klaus Iohannis won 37.5% of votes in the first round of presidential elections on Sunday, with most of the votes counted. Results show he will face Social Democratic (PSD) leader Viorica Dancila in a second round, while a third challenger, Dan Barna of the opposition USR party scored even poorer results than in exit polls.

