Bucharest Stock Exchange Group Posts 18% Lower Profit, Of RON6.69M, YoY In Jan-Sept 2019



The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) Group, which operates the Romanian capital market, reported a profit of RON6.69 million in January-September 2019, down 18% year-over-year, and operating revenue of RON26.4 million in the first nine months of 2019, down 9% on the year.