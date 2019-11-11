#2019PresidentialElection/BEC - provisional results: Iohannis-36.91%, Dancila - 23.45%, Barna - 14.19%



Incumbent President Klaus Iohannis is leading the first round of the presidential election, with 36.91%, followed by PSD candidate, Viorica Dancila - 23.45%, and candidate of USR-PLUS Alliance, Dan Barna - 14.19%, after counting the votes from 18,781 polling stations, Spokesman for the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) Mircea Preotescu said on Monday. According to him, Iohannis garnered 3,162,105 votes; Dancila 2,009,045, and Barna 1,215,765. Next are Mircea Diaconu (UN OM Alliance) - 9.17% (785,557 votes); Theodor Paleologu (PMP) - 5.69% (487,785 votes); Kelemen Hunor (UDMR) - 4.13% (353,578 votes); Ramona-Ioana Bruynseels (Humanist Power Party) - 2.70% (231,642 votes); Alexandru Cumpanasu (independent) - 1.47% (126,019 votes); Viorel Catarama (Liberal Right) - 0.54% (46,232 votes); Bogdan Stanoevici (independent) - 0.42% (36,383 votes); Catalin Ivan (Alternative for National Dignity) - 0.36% (31,192 votes); Ninel Peia (Romanian Nation Party) - 0.33% (28,486 votes); Sebastian Popescu (New Romania Party) - 0.33% (28,251 votes), John-Ion Banu (Romanian National Party) - 0.30% (25,747 votes). Preotescu said that data from 18,781 polling stations out of a total of 19,586, were centralised, representing 95.89% of all. Voter turnout was 8,704,144, or 47.77% of the total number of voters registered with the permanent voter rolls. The number of valid ballots cast is 8,567,787, or 98.44% of the total number of voters who came out to vote. According to the BEC spokesman, the total number of null votes is 136,211, representing 1.56% of the total number of voters who showed up to vote.