Romania’s foreign trade deficit widens by almost 2.1bln euros after 9 months, to over 12bln euros



The deficit in Romania’s FOB /CIF trade balance reached 12.045 billion euros in the first nine months of 2019, higher by 2.089 billion euros y-o-y, according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Monday. According to INS, in the first nine months of 2019, the FOB exports amounted to 51846.7 million euro and the CIF imports amounted to 63891.7 million euro. At the same time, exports increased by 2.0% and imports by 5.1%, as against the first nine months of 2018. INS data also show that in September 2019, the FOB exports amounted to 6099.4 million euro and the CIF imports amounted to 7288.5 million euro, a commercial deficit of 1189.1 million euro being recorded. Against September 2018, the exports increased by 4.4% and the imports increased by 7.0% in September 2019. In January 1- September 30, 2019, important weights in the structure of exports and imports are represented by the following groups of goods: machinery and transport equipment (47.4% for export and 37.1% for import) and other manufactured goods (32.2% for export and 30.5% for import, respectively). The Intra-EU28 trade of goods amounted to 39758.1 million euro for dispatches and to 47688.3 million euro for arrivals, making up 76.7% of total exports and 74.6% of total imports. The Extra-EU28 trade of goods amounted to 12088.6 million euro for exports and to 16203.4 million euro for imports, making up 23.3% of total exports and 25.4% of total imports. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) Romania’s foreign trade deficit widens by almost 2.1bln euros after 9 months, to over 12bln euros.The deficit in Romania’s FOB /CIF trade balance reached 12.045 billion euros in the first nine months of 2019, higher by 2.089 billion euros y-o-y, according to data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Monday. According to INS, in the first nine months of 2019, the FOB exports amounted to 51846.7 million euro and the CIF imports amounted to 63891.7 million euro. At the same time, exports increased by 2.0% and imports by 5.1%, as against the first nine months of 2018. INS data also show that in September 2019, the FOB exports amounted to 6099.4 million euro and the CIF imports amounted to 7288.5 million euro, a commercial deficit of 1189.1 million euro being recorded. Against September 2018, the exports increased by 4.4% and the imports increased by 7.0% in September 2019. In January 1- September 30, 2019, important weights in the structure of exports and imports are represented by the following groups of goods: machinery and transport equipment (47.4% for export and 37.1% for import) and other manufactured goods (32.2% for export and 30.5% for import, respectively). The Intra-EU28 trade of goods amounted to 39758.1 million euro for dispatches and to 47688.3 million euro for arrivals, making up 76.7% of total exports and 74.6% of total imports. The Extra-EU28 trade of goods amounted to 12088.6 million euro for exports and to 16203.4 million euro for imports, making up 23.3% of total exports and 25.4% of total imports. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Iohannis: There can be no debate with candidate whose party has ruled against Romanians President Klaus Iohannis rejects the idea of debates before the second round of the presidential elections, with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) representative in the electoral race, Viorica Dancila, who, he says, represents a party that "has ruled against the Romanians". (...)



Survey: Four in Five Romanians Pay Bills on Time Payment punctuality among Romanians is on the rise, as 81% of bills are paid on time in 2019, compared with 74% in 2018, according to a Kantar survey presented Tuesday by Georg Kovacs, manager of debt collection company EOS Romania.



Abris Capital Invests EUR30-80M per Acquisition in Romania Private equity fund Abris Capital invests between EUR30 million and EUR80 million on average to acquire a company in Romania, according to Adrian Stanculescu, investment manager and leader of the fund's Romania office.



Romanian Paints Market Reaches EUR400M The Romanian paint market is estimated at 320,000 tons and over EUR400 million, half of which is covered by products for the construction industry and the other half is covered by car paints, inks and other types of paints.



MEP Adina Valean: I felt wide support for my European Commissioner candidacy MEP Adina Valean said on Tuesday that she felt, at the hearings in the parliamentary committees on European Affairs, "wide support" for her candidacy as European Commissioner for Transport. "I am honored and delighted that I have felt wide support for my candidacy for this (...)



Romania president Iohannis under increased pressure over refusal to face challenger in elections Incumbent president Klaus Iohannis has been facing increasing pressure over his refusal to meet challenger Viorica Dancila in a debate prior to the second round of presidential elections. Iohannis, who rejected all offers to confront other candidates prior to the second round, said he saw no (...)



TMK-Artrom Slatina 9-Month Profit Plunges 88% YoY To RON7.8M Industrial pipe manufacturer TMK-Artrom Slatina (ART.RO) on Tuesday said it ended the first nine months of 2019 with revenue of RON917 million, down 19.7% year-over-year, and its profit plunged 88% to RON7.8 million.

