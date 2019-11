NN Pensii Appoints Dan Gheorghe As Chief Investment Officer



Private pension fund NN Pensii has appointed Dan Gheorghe, former vice-president at Franklin Templeton Investments, which manages Fondul Proprietatea, in the position of Chief Investment Officer. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]