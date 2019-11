Accenture Expands Office Space in Bucharest West Gate to 17,000 Sqm



Management consulting and outsourcing company Accenture has expanded its offices in the West Gate compound in Bucharest by 4,800 square meters, to a total of 17,000 sqm, compound owner Genesis Property said Monday.