Romania's Trade Deficit Widens To EUR12.045B In Jan-Sept 2019



Romania's trade balance posted a deficit of EUR12.045 billion in the first nine months of 2019, EUR2.089 billion higher compared with the same period in 2018, data from the country's statistics board showed Monday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]