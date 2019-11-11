Bucharest centralised heating distributor goes bankrupt, mayor promises heating, hot water would still flow



The Bucharest Court of Appeals on Monday admitted the bankruptcy of the main centralised heating distributor of Romania's Capital city, the RADET company, by rejecting an appeal of the City Hall against the procedure. The city mayor, for whom the bankruptcy, just before the winter season, comes as a major blow, issued a statement promising people they would not have issues with heating and hot water supplies as the activity of RADET would be taken over by a city company. [Read the article in HotNews]