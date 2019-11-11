Major camps launch preparations for Iohannis-Dancila finals in Romania presidential elections



The major political camps started preparations for the final round of presidential elections after results in the Sunday first round showed a clear victory for incumbent Klaus Iohannis, who would face ex-PM, Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Viorica Dancila. Third placed candidate Dan Barna has publicly announced his support for Iohannis. Major camps launch preparations for Iohannis-Dancila finals in Romania presidential elections.The major political camps started preparations for the final round of presidential elections after results in the Sunday first round showed a clear victory for incumbent Klaus Iohannis, who would face ex-PM, Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Viorica Dancila. Third placed candidate Dan Barna has publicly announced his support for Iohannis. [Read the article in HotNews]