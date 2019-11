Insurers Accepted 88,174 Third-Party Damage Claim Files in 2Q



Romanian insurers accepted 88,174 damage claim files under third-party motor vehicle insurance policies in the second quarter of 2019, 6.15% fewer than in the first quarter, financial watchdog data showed Monday.