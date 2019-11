C&W Echinox: Romanian Restaurant and Coffee Shop Market to Top EUR5B by 2022-2023



The restaurant and coffee shop market (Food & Beverage) in Romania has grown constantly in recent years due to wage and purchasing power growth and higher numbers of foreign visitors and is seen topping EUR5 billion by 2022-2023, according to a report by Cushman& Wakefield Echinox.