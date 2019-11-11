Online Retailer eMAG Opens New Showroom in Sibiu
Nov 11, 2019
Online Retailer eMAG Opens New Showroom in Sibiu.
Romania's leading online retailer eMAG will be opening a new showroom on November 14 in Sibiu, central Romania, reaching 15 showrooms in the country.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
Survey: Four in Five Romanians Pay Bills on TimePayment punctuality among Romanians is on the rise, as 81% of bills are paid on time in 2019, compared with 74% in 2018, according to a Kantar survey presented Tuesday by Georg Kovacs, manager of debt collection company EOS Romania.
Romanian Paints Market Reaches EUR400MThe Romanian paint market is estimated at 320,000 tons and over EUR400 million, half of which is covered by products for the construction industry and the other half is covered by car paints, inks and other types of paints.