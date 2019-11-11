Online Retailer eMAG Opens New Showroom in Sibiu



Romania's leading online retailer eMAG will be opening a new showroom on November 14 in Sibiu, central Romania, reaching 15 showrooms in the country. Online Retailer eMAG Opens New Showroom in Sibiu.Romania's leading online retailer eMAG will be opening a new showroom on November 14 in Sibiu, central Romania, reaching 15 showrooms in the country. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]