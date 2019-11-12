Vodafone Romania Consolidated Revenue Down 0.1% To EUR232M YoY In 3Q/2019



Vodafone Romania's consolidated revenue, including UPC Romania's results for August and September, reached EUR232 million in the third quarter of 2019 (July-September period), down 0.1% on organic basis compared with the same period of (...)