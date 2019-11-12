Romania Annual Inflation Falls To 3.4% In October 2019



Romania's annual inflation rate kept its downward trend in October 2019 too, falling to 3.4%, from 3.5% in September and 3.9% in August, data from the country's statistics board showed Tuesday.