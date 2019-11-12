Profi Opened Over 200 Stores in Jan-Oct of More Than 250 Budgeted for 2019



Retailer Profi, held by buyout investor Mid Europa Partners, opened more than 200 stores in the first ten months of 2019, 24 of which in October alone. The company announced plans to step up expansion in 2019, after having opened 230 stores last (...)