Synevo Opens EUR1M Laboratory in Bacau



Synevo, the medical laboratory division of Swedish-held private medical service provider Medicover, has opened a laboratory in Bacau in a EUR1 million investment, reaching a countrywide network of 18 labs. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]