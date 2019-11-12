Rompetrol Rafinare Invests USD2.3M In Vega Refinery Upgrades



Rompetrol Rafinare (RRC.RO), a member company of the KMG International Group, has launched a new fully automated vapor recovery unit at the auto and rail loading points in the Vega refinery. The USD2.3 million investment effort is intended to reduce the impact of the operational activities on (...)