UPDATE Romania president Iohannis under increased pressure over refusal to face challenger in elections



Incumbent president Klaus Iohannis has been facing increasing pressure over his refusal to meet challenger Viorica Dancila in a debate prior to the second round of presidential elections. Iohannis, who rejected all offers to confront other candidates prior to the second round, said he saw no point in a debate versus Dancila this time around either.

UPDATE Later on Tuesday, President Iohannis resisted pressure by writing in a Facebook post that there could be no debate with the candidate of a party which "has governed against the Romanian people for 3 years". He said he was ready for dialogue with citizens, journalists and the civil society.

UPDATE Romania president Iohannis under increased pressure over refusal to face challenger in elections.