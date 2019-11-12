Gas transporters in Romania, Moldova and Ukraine meet Gazprom representatives over 3-year gas transit plans



Representatives of gas transporters in Romania, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine are repeatedly meeting Gazprom officials in the Romanian town of Isaccea on Tuesday, sources have told HotNews.ro. They depicted the meeting as a key one as question are raised about Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine.