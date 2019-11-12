TMK-Artrom Slatina 9-Month Profit Plunges 88% YoY To RON7.8M



Industrial pipe manufacturer TMK-Artrom Slatina (ART.RO) on Tuesday said it ended the first nine months of 2019 with revenue of RON917 million, down 19.7% year-over-year, and its profit plunged 88% to RON7.8 million.