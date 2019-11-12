Libra Internet Bank Posts RON91M Profit in Jan-Sept, Up 21% YoY



Libra Internet Bank said Tuesday it registered a net profit of RON91 million in January-September, 21% higher compared with the same period in 2018, and targets a full-year profit of RON95 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]