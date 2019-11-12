eMAG Targets RON500M 2019 Black Friday Sales



Romania's leading online retailer eMAG targets sales of RON500 million at 2019 Black Friday sales campaign, higher than RON460 million registered at 2018 sales campaign, eMAG group CEO Iulian Stanciu told a press conference. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]