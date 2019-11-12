|
Vibe Properties To Develop EUR50M Residential Project in Northern Bucharest
Nov 12, 2019
Vibe Properties, founded by architect and developer Michael Israeli in collaboration with Rudolf Vizental, Andrei Cionca and Catalin Sima, is launching a residential project in northern Bucharest in an investment of over EUR50 (...)
Puma SUV Takes Ford Romania Plant to 6,200 Employees
Ford Romania has grown to 6,200 employees in its plant in Craiova this fall, after hiring 1,700 people. The hiring was because of the start of the production of the Puma SUV last month, assembled along with the EcoSport model in (...)
Fire burns down 35 hectares of forestland; firefighters take eight hours to put it out
About 35 hectares of dry vegetation and forest litter burned down on Tuesday night in a forest fire at Vladeni, Brasov County, as firefighters took about eight hours to extinguish all the outbreaks, the Brasov Emergency Inspectorate reported on Wednesday morning.
According to the quoted source, (...)
Future Retirees of Romania Have RON1B Invested in Adidas, Philips, Renault and Louis Vuitton
The future retirees of Romania, whose pension money is now managed by Pillar II private pension funds, have investments in such companies as Adidas, Daimler, Louis Vuitton, Inditex, Volkswagen, Philips; with about 1 billion lei (over EUR200 million) invested abroad, ZF has found from pension (...)
PSD's Dancila says PSD to file censure motion against Orban Gov't
Chairwoman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila confirmed on Tuesday evening the possibility of PSD lodging, in February next year, a censure motion against the Liberal Government led by Ludovic Orban.
Dancila, who is also a candidate running for president in the second round of (...)
PM Orban, set to digitise public institutions, asks for public management close to private system
Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday that he intends for the public administration a management style close to that in the private system, where the focus should be on digitisation, while also assuring that the employees of the public system who do their job well should not be afraid of (...)
Social Democrats oust Romania's former Justice minister Ana Birchall, recipient of notable US support
Romania's former Justice minister Ana Birchall, who served in the last Social Democratic (PSD) government, was ousted from the PSD in a party leadership session on Tuesday night. The session was marked by scandal but key members appeared later to have regrouped behind PSD leader Viorica (...)
UPDATE Dancila: Ana Birchall, Cozmin Gusa, Cosmin Necula - excluded from PSD
Bucharest, Nov 12 /Agerpres/ - Ana Birchall, Cozmin Gusa and the mayor of Bacau, Cosmin Necula, were excluded from the Social Democratic Party (PSD), PSD President Viorica Dancila announced on Tuesday.
"In the Executive Committee a decision was made to exclude Ana Birchall and Cozmin (...)
