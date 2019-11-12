Iohannis: In current context of Rep. of Moldova, Romania’s support, including financial, strictly conditioned by reform continuation



President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Tuesday, that the demarche initiated by the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova (PSRM) to remove the Maia Sandu Government, in an "essential" moment for Justice reform, goes against the medium and long-term interests of the neighboring country and its citizens. "In the current context, Romania’s support, including the financial support, will continue to prioritize the interests of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova, and the completion of bilateral strategic projects and will be strictly conditioned by the continuation of essential reforms for the democratic development of the Republic of Moldova and the advancement of its European path," Iohannis explained, in a press statement published by the Presidential Administration. He added that, in the five months since taking over the mandate, the Government led by Maia Sandu made important progress in implementing the reforms necessary to draw closer to the European Union, with the purpose of promoting the values of democracy and rule of law, in the fight against corruption and ensuring the independence of Justice, as well as in the economic and social domains, reforms meant to ensure the growth of the welfare and security levels of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova. According to Iohannis, the Maia Sandu Government managed to re-establish the trust of its development partners, especially the European Union, an essential premise to resume the international political and financial support for the Republic of Moldova. "Romania firmly expressed support for the efforts of the Government in Chisinau, given the clear and determined commitment of the government coalition for the European path and for the advancement of the bilateral strategic partnership for the European integration of the Republic of Moldova. In the period preceding the censure motion, Romania addressed directly, on multiple channels, a firm appeal to the political forces in Chisinau for responsibility and overcoming the political impasse, encouraging the identification of solutions to ensure stability, to continue the reform of Justice and to allow the Government to maintain the European path," Klaus Iohannis added. The Government in Chisinau, led by Maia Sandu, was dismissed on Tuesday by Parliament through censure motion. 