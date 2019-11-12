Survey: Four in Five Romanians Pay Bills on Time



Payment punctuality among Romanians is on the rise, as 81% of bills are paid on time in 2019, compared with 74% in 2018, according to a Kantar survey presented Tuesday by Georg Kovacs, manager of debt collection company EOS Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]