Abris Capital Invests EUR30-80M per Acquisition in Romania



Private equity fund Abris Capital invests between EUR30 million and EUR80 million on average to acquire a company in Romania, according to Adrian Stanculescu, investment manager and leader of the fund's Romania office. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]