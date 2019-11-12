Iohannis: There can be no debate with candidate whose party has ruled against Romanians



President Klaus Iohannis rejects the idea of debates before the second round of the presidential elections, with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) representative in the electoral race, Viorica Dancila, who, he says, represents a party that "has ruled against the Romanians". "There can be no debate with a candidate of a party that for three years has ruled against the Romanians. There can be no exchange of ideas with the representative of an unreformed PSD, which has violated the rule of law, which wanted Romania to derail from its European path only for the benefit of a clique of criminals. We are talking about the candidate of a party that now mimics democracy, who has systematically defied the values and democratic principles, has humiliated the Romanians, has made herself shield in front of the corrupt and the criminals during all these years," Iohannis wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. He states that direct dialogue with citizens is a priority. "Together we have managed to fend off the PSD, the party that assaulted all the state institutions. And only together will we finally win this fight for Romania. The vote you gave me in the first round of elections is a confirmation of the confidence that you have in me. But the president cannot rebuild a country alone, which is why every one of you, your involvement is needed. I want to be very clear: I will talk directly to the citizens, the journalists, the civil society in the next period, I will continue to go through the country, meet with people and explain to everyone what my project is. Normal Romania becomes reality only through solidarity and unity, with the support of the majority of Romanians," says Iohannis. The PSD has called on the National Liberal Party (PNL) to jointly organize at least two debates between Viorica Dancila and Klaus Iohannis, before the second round of the November 24 presidential elections. The head of Klaus Iohannis’s election campaign, Dan Motreanu, said on Monday evening that in the second round of the presidential elections there will be meetings and rallies with the Liberal organizations and the citizens, claiming that a debate with Viorica Dancila should not take place because it brings nothing extra.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Onea, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) Iohannis: There can be no debate with candidate whose party has ruled against Romanians.President Klaus Iohannis rejects the idea of debates before the second round of the presidential elections, with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) representative in the electoral race, Viorica Dancila, who, he says, represents a party that "has ruled against the Romanians". "There can be no debate with a candidate of a party that for three years has ruled against the Romanians. There can be no exchange of ideas with the representative of an unreformed PSD, which has violated the rule of law, which wanted Romania to derail from its European path only for the benefit of a clique of criminals. We are talking about the candidate of a party that now mimics democracy, who has systematically defied the values and democratic principles, has humiliated the Romanians, has made herself shield in front of the corrupt and the criminals during all these years," Iohannis wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. He states that direct dialogue with citizens is a priority. "Together we have managed to fend off the PSD, the party that assaulted all the state institutions. And only together will we finally win this fight for Romania. The vote you gave me in the first round of elections is a confirmation of the confidence that you have in me. But the president cannot rebuild a country alone, which is why every one of you, your involvement is needed. I want to be very clear: I will talk directly to the citizens, the journalists, the civil society in the next period, I will continue to go through the country, meet with people and explain to everyone what my project is. Normal Romania becomes reality only through solidarity and unity, with the support of the majority of Romanians," says Iohannis. The PSD has called on the National Liberal Party (PNL) to jointly organize at least two debates between Viorica Dancila and Klaus Iohannis, before the second round of the November 24 presidential elections. The head of Klaus Iohannis’s election campaign, Dan Motreanu, said on Monday evening that in the second round of the presidential elections there will be meetings and rallies with the Liberal organizations and the citizens, claiming that a debate with Viorica Dancila should not take place because it brings nothing extra.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Onea, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Puma SUV Takes Ford Romania Plant to 6,200 Employees Ford Romania has grown to 6,200 employees in its plant in Craiova this fall, after hiring 1,700 people. The hiring was because of the start of the production of the Puma SUV last month, assembled along with the EcoSport model in (...)



Fire burns down 35 hectares of forestland; firefighters take eight hours to put it out About 35 hectares of dry vegetation and forest litter burned down on Tuesday night in a forest fire at Vladeni, Brasov County, as firefighters took about eight hours to extinguish all the outbreaks, the Brasov Emergency Inspectorate reported on Wednesday morning. According to the quoted source, (...)



Future Retirees of Romania Have RON1B Invested in Adidas, Philips, Renault and Louis Vuitton The future retirees of Romania, whose pension money is now managed by Pillar II private pension funds, have investments in such companies as Adidas, Daimler, Louis Vuitton, Inditex, Volkswagen, Philips; with about 1 billion lei (over EUR200 million) invested abroad, ZF has found from pension (...)



PSD's Dancila says PSD to file censure motion against Orban Gov't Chairwoman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Viorica Dancila confirmed on Tuesday evening the possibility of PSD lodging, in February next year, a censure motion against the Liberal Government led by Ludovic Orban. Dancila, who is also a candidate running for president in the second round of (...)



PM Orban, set to digitise public institutions, asks for public management close to private system Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday that he intends for the public administration a management style close to that in the private system, where the focus should be on digitisation, while also assuring that the employees of the public system who do their job well should not be afraid of (...)



Social Democrats oust Romania's former Justice minister Ana Birchall, recipient of notable US support Romania's former Justice minister Ana Birchall, who served in the last Social Democratic (PSD) government, was ousted from the PSD in a party leadership session on Tuesday night. The session was marked by scandal but key members appeared later to have regrouped behind PSD leader Viorica (...)



UPDATE Dancila: Ana Birchall, Cozmin Gusa, Cosmin Necula - excluded from PSD Bucharest, Nov 12 /Agerpres/ - Ana Birchall, Cozmin Gusa and the mayor of Bacau, Cosmin Necula, were excluded from the Social Democratic Party (PSD), PSD President Viorica Dancila announced on Tuesday. "In the Executive Committee a decision was made to exclude Ana Birchall and Cozmin (...)

