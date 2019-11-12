MEP Adina Valean: I felt wide support for my European Commissioner candidacy



MEP Adina Valean said on Tuesday that she felt, at the hearings in the parliamentary committees on European Affairs, "wide support" for her candidacy as European Commissioner for Transport. "I am honored and delighted that I have felt wide support for my candidacy for this portfolio at the European Commission. (...) It encourages me for the rest of the demarche I have to go through, namely the hearing in the European Parliament and the possibility of taking over such a mandate," Valean said, at the Palace of the Parliament, after receiving a favorable opinion in the parliamentary committees on European Affairs. "If we look at the way connectivity looks like in Eastern and Western Europe, the East is far behind, it is an issue that is widely recognized and there is a general European desire to enhance and improve connectivity in Eastern Europe, including Romania. I want to be in this situation where, in 2021, when the network (TEN-T) is to be reviewed, I will be able to contribute," added Valean. "Public procurement is one of the reasons why many of the infrastructure projects are delayed at European level and the Commission is building a set of recommendations for the member states, which will come as a regulation or as a directive to the member states to establish a single authority in order to integrate all these issues related to permits, land, public procurement. Of course, there will have to be an opinion at the level of the national state that will also solve this issue of appeals, which is very serious and that delays these projects," said the MEP.

