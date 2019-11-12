Nuclearelectrica Seeks to Pay Dividends of RON513M



Romania's state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) has summoned a shareholders assembly on Dec 19 to approve the distribution of nearly RON513 million as dividends. Nuclearelectrica Seeks to Pay Dividends of RON513M.Romania's state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) has summoned a shareholders assembly on Dec 19 to approve the distribution of nearly RON513 million as dividends. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]