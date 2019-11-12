Atelierele CFR Grivita Seeks to Sell 7,500 Sqm Land



Rolling stock maker Atelierele CFR Grivita (ATRD.RO) has summoned shareholders for Dec 9 to approve the sale and to set a minimum sale price for a 7,500 sqm plot of land and constructions of around 1,642 sqm. Atelierele CFR Grivita Seeks to Sell 7,500 Sqm Land.Rolling stock maker Atelierele CFR Grivita (ATRD.RO) has summoned shareholders for Dec 9 to approve the sale and to set a minimum sale price for a 7,500 sqm plot of land and constructions of around 1,642 sqm. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]