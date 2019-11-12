Transelectrica Signs Contracts to Build Cernavoda – Stalpu Power Line



Romanian state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica (TEL.RO) said Tuesday it has signed an execution contract to build an internal line between Cernavoda and Stalpu, financed from European funds under the Europe Interconnection (...) Transelectrica Signs Contracts to Build Cernavoda – Stalpu Power Line.Romanian state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica (TEL.RO) said Tuesday it has signed an execution contract to build an internal line between Cernavoda and Stalpu, financed from European funds under the Europe Interconnection (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]