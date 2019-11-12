JYSK Opens Store in Carei, Reaches 80 Units in Romania



JYSK Romania, one of the largest furniture and home décor retailers, with a turnover of over EUR100 million in Romania, will be opening a new store Thursday, Nov 14, in Carei, Satu Mare county, northern Romania.