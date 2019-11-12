UPDATE Dancila: Ana Birchall, Cozmin Gusa, Cosmin Necula - excluded from PSD



Bucharest, Nov 12 /Agerpres/ - Ana Birchall, Cozmin Gusa and the mayor of Bacau, Cosmin Necula, were excluded from the Social Democratic Party (PSD), PSD President Viorica Dancila announced on Tuesday. "In the Executive Committee a decision was made to exclude Ana Birchall and Cozmin Gusa", said Dancila after the meeting. She explained that Ana Birchall had created a problem in the PSD and, based on this, several colleagues proposed her exclusion. "She came out with statements on justice without having this right from the party," said the PSD leader. "The colleagues were dissatisfied with Mr. Gusa's attitude. The way he referred to the PSD was one that was not fair. The colleagues spoke of an objective approach and that in our midst are those who relate to social-democratic principles. The proposal for exclusion came in this context," said Dancila. The PSD president added that the mayor of Bacau was also excluded, at the proposal of the president of the Bacau organization, Dragos Benea. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author/editor: Bogdan Gabaroi) [Read the article in Agerpres]